CONOVER — Edward Jones Terry Eskind of Conover qualified for the firm's Financial Advisor Leaders Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of some of the firm's most successful financial advisors. The conference will be held Sept. 7-8. in St. Louis.

During the two-day conference, attendees will hear from internal and external speakers about relevant topics, confer on timely topics and share best practices for serving clients.

"The care these financial advisors show for their clients is outstanding, as is the spirit of partnership they demonstrate with both clients and their branch team. We applaud the positive impact they are making for their clients and in their communities," said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm's recognition events.

"We always look forward to the camaraderie among attendees and learning that takes place as we celebrate their hard work and exceptional service they provide to our clients."

"Qualifying for this conference is a tremendous honor and a tribute to the clients we serve and the trust they have placed in our branch team as we partner together to help them reach their goals," Eskind said. "The partnerships we've built help us live out our purpose: to partner for positive impact to improve the wellbeing of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society."

Terry Eskind's office is located at 806 1st Avenue South, Conover.

Terry Eskind and his branch office administrators, Aubrey Sigmon and Andrea Friese, can be reached at 828-465-0465.