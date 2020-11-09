EDC official earns national recognition

HICKORY — Nathan Huret, Director of Existing Industry Services for the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation (EDC), recently earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment and a commitment to personal and professional growth.

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) administered the first ever Virtual CEcD Exam on Oct. 3, and notified candidates of their results on Oct. 9.

With 12 years of economic development experience in Catawba County, Huret has spearheaded such projects as Lee Industries, Minelli USA, Prysmian Group, Star Snax and Sutter Street Manufacturing. He also has been instrumental in developing the Catawba County EDC’s talent retention and attraction efforts, including co-creating and managing HKY4Vets (www.hky4vets.com), an award-winning effort connecting area employers to transitioning veteran and military spouse talent.

Huret holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and International Studies from Elon University and a Master of Arts degree in Economics from Vanderbilt University.