EDC official earns national recognition

HICKORY — Nathan Huret, Director of Existing Industry Services for the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation (EDC), recently earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD), a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment and a commitment to personal and professional growth.
The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) administered the first ever Virtual CEcD Exam on Oct. 3, and notified candidates of their results on Oct. 9.
With 12 years of economic development experience in Catawba County, Huret has spearheaded such projects as Lee Industries, Minelli USA, Prysmian Group, Star Snax and Sutter Street Manufacturing. He also has been instrumental in developing the Catawba County EDC’s talent retention and attraction efforts, including co-creating and managing HKY4Vets (www.hky4vets.com), an award-winning effort connecting area employers to transitioning veteran and military spouse talent.
Huret holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and International Studies from Elon University and a Master of Arts degree in Economics from Vanderbilt University.
The CEcD designation recognizes qualified and dedicated practitioners in the economic development field and sets the standard of excellence within the profession. Candidates must pass a rigorous and comprehensive examination, which has three parts and spans two days, testing a practitioner’s knowledge, proficiency and judgment, including business retention and expansion, marketing, finance, workforce development, real estate, strategic planning and management.
As highly competent economic development professionals, Certified Economic Developers work with public officials, business leaders and community members to create leadership to build upon and maximize the economic development sector. Excellence in the economic development profession improves the wellbeing, quality of life and opportunities for individuals, businesses and communities. There are currently over 1,100 active CEcDs in the United States.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.