Economic incentive largely unaffected by pandemic

Because the incentive projects seem largely unaffected, there is no plan to offer leniency up front as the state did, Millar said. All of the agreements include a clause that allows for leeway in the event of extraordinary circumstances or things beyond anyone’s control — such as a pandemic.

Despite little impact now, if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases that causes another shutdown, possibly longer than before, Millar would expect the incentive programs to see an effect.

Right now, though, the pandemic is disproportionately affecting businesses like hotels, restaurants and other service providers, Millar said. Manufacturers, which are the typical recipient of incentive deals, are still going strong.

“In general those guys are not being hurt as much,” he said. “They’re holding their own. … Obviously there are some who are suffering substantially worse than others and some that are doing really well.”

In fact, this year the county has seen manufacturing grow at high rates, County Manager Mick Berry said.

“We thought things might slow down dramatically but this is as busy as we really can remember it being,” he said. “It makes you think that from a business standpoint that they must not be thinking COVID is a long-term thing.”