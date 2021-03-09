Dunkin' to open on Startown Road

A new Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee chain location is planned to open this year on Startown Road in Hickory. The restaurant will be part of a new gas station.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Hickory has received plans for a new Cubbard Express at the northwest corner of Startown Road and Catawba Valley Boulevard, Hickory Planning and Development Director Brian Frazier said. The project will have a convenience store and gas pumps along with the Dunkin’.

A Dunkin’ representative confirmed the store will be built, with construction starting this spring. It is expected to be complete at the end of this year.

A building permit was approved in February for the gas pump canopy, according to building permit records. The rest of the plans are still under review, Frazier said.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.