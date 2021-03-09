 Skip to main content
Dunkin' to open on Startown Road
A new Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee chain location is planned to open this year on Startown Road in Hickory. The restaurant will be part of a new gas station.

The city of Hickory has received plans for a new Cubbard Express at the northwest corner of Startown Road and Catawba Valley Boulevard, Hickory Planning and Development Director Brian Frazier said. The project will have a convenience store and gas pumps along with the Dunkin’.

A Dunkin’ representative confirmed the store will be built, with construction starting this spring. It is expected to be complete at the end of this year.

A building permit was approved in February for the gas pump canopy, according to building permit records. The rest of the plans are still under review, Frazier said.

