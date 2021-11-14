Duke Energy awards Hometown Revitalization Grants

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC) was recently awarded a $25,000 Hometown Revitalization Grant from Duke Energy to assist small businesses in Alexander County that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Duke Energy is proud to award this grant to the Alexander County EDC to help support small businesses in Alexander County,” said Robin Nicholson, Government and Community Relations District Manager for Duke Energy. “We understand that the pandemic caused business owners to pivot so they could continue to operate their businesses successfully. We are glad to be a part of the solution to assist the small business community.”

Based on the criteria established by Duke Energy, the ACEDC opened the application process for the one-time emergency grants to businesses physically located in Alexander County. Alexander County businesses with 50 employees or less which have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic were eligible to participate in the application process. Projects must have been completed after March 2020.

Eleven grant applications were received by the Oct. 22 deadline. Of those 11, five of the grants were from the Bethlehem community, four from Taylorsville, and one each from the Vashti and Wittenburg communities. The total project costs associated with the applications was $141,346.