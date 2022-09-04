 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dr. Uday Kumar joins FryeCare Specialty Center

HICKORY — FryeCare Physicians Network recently welcomed Uday Kumar, M.D., a board-certified infectious disease specialist, to his new medical practice at FryeCare Specialty Center, at 415 N. Center St., Suite 203, Hickory. To schedule an appointment, call 828-323-8281. Same-week appointments are available.

Dr. Kumar specializes in diagnosing and treating rare or serious infectious diseases. Infection can be caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites. Kumar has a special interest in fevers of unknown origin, multidrug resistant organisms, respiratory infections, infectious skin and soft tissue infections.

Kumar earned his medical degree from J.N. Medical College in Belgaum, India. He completed a residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Additionally, Kumar completed fellowship training in infectious disease at Henry Ford Hospital. Kumar speaks English and Hindi.

“I am excited to relocate to western North Carolina and join FryeCare Physicians Network,” Kumar said. “In addition to diagnosing and treating a wide range of infectious diseases, my patient-centered approach includes listening to my patients and clearly explaining diagnoses and treatment plans.”

FryeCare Physicians Network offers preventive, diagnostic and treatment services in a compassionate environment — close to home. The network includes more than 70 experienced providers in a range of specialties, including cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, family and internal medicine, infectious disease, neurology, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, pulmonology, and vascular surgery. Learn more at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.

