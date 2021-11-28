Dr. Reid Russell Joins FryeCare Orthopedics

HICKORY — FryeCare Physicians Network recently welcomed Reid Russell, DO, orthopedic surgeon, to his new medical practice at FryeCare Orthopedics at 52 12th Ave. NE, Hickory. To schedule an appointment, call 828-304-2527. Same-week appointments are available.

Dr. Russell specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of sports injuries and conditions affecting the musculoskeletal system, which includes bones, tendons, ligaments and muscles. He provides surgical and non-surgical care for patients of all ages and has a special interest in sports medicine for high school and college athletes. In addition to his new medical practice, Russell will serve as the team doctor at several area schools.

Russell offers a wide range of orthopedics and sports medicine services, including fracture care, knee ligament reconstruction, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, knee and shoulder arthroplasty, rotator cuff repair, tendon repair, and treatment for shoulder instability.

Russell earned his medical degree and completed a residency program at Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan. He is fellowship trained in orthopedic sports medicine at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland. He has served as a sideline physician for high school football games.