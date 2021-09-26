Dr. Brett Starr joins FryeCare Cardiothoracic Surgery

HICKORY — FryeCare Physicians Network recently welcomed Brett Starr, MD, cardiovascular surgeon, to his new medical practice at FryeCare Cardiothoracic Surgery (formerly FryeCare Heart, Lung and Vascular). He is accepting new patients at his office at 415 N Center St., Suite 204, Hickory. To schedule an appointment, call 828-323-1100.
Dr. Starr is experienced in a range of cardiac and vascular procedures and techniques. He is specially trained in complex adult cardiac surgery, aortic reconstruction, aortic valve surgery and thoracic trauma surgery. Starr specializes in coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), aortic aneurysm repair, heart valve repair and replacement, endovascular surgery, and cardiovascular critical care.
In addition to his new medical practice, Starr has received a faculty appointment within the Duke University School of Medicine, Department of Surgery, Durham. He will perform open heart and minimally invasive surgeries at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.
Starr, a Hickory native, earned his medical degree at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem. He completed a general surgery internship and residency at Vidant Medical Center, East Carolina University in Greenville. Starr remained in Greenville for fellowship training in cardiothoracic surgery at the East Carolina Heart Institute.
“It’s an absolute privilege to return to my hometown and join Dr. Richard Carlton and Dr. Mark Hennington at FryeCare Cardiothoracic Surgery,” Starr said. “The people in our community did so many things to support my dreams, and I am particularly passionate about using this opportunity to give back to the community that helped me for so many years.
“Our community is so fortunate to have a heart hospital affiliated with Duke Health right here in Catawba County, with a dedicated team of highly trained cardiac surgeons, cardiologists, nurses, other professionals, and supportive administrators,” he said. “I strive to offer the highest quality heart care in Hickory with the latest surgical procedures for complex cardiac conditions. With today’s advanced technologies and approaches, some of these surgeries can be performed using minimally invasive techniques, often resulting in a quicker recovery and better quality of life.”
FryeCare Physicians Network offers preventive, diagnostic and treatment services close to home. The network includes more than 60 experienced providers in a range of specialties, including cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, family and internal medicine, infectious disease, neurology, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pulmonology, and vascular surgery. Learn more at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.