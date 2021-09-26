Dr. Brett Starr joins FryeCare Cardiothoracic Surgery

HICKORY — FryeCare Physicians Network recently welcomed Brett Starr, MD, cardiovascular surgeon, to his new medical practice at FryeCare Cardiothoracic Surgery (formerly FryeCare Heart, Lung and Vascular). He is accepting new patients at his office at 415 N Center St., Suite 204, Hickory. To schedule an appointment, call 828-323-1100.

Dr. Starr is experienced in a range of cardiac and vascular procedures and techniques. He is specially trained in complex adult cardiac surgery, aortic reconstruction, aortic valve surgery and thoracic trauma surgery. Starr specializes in coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), aortic aneurysm repair, heart valve repair and replacement, endovascular surgery, and cardiovascular critical care.

In addition to his new medical practice, Starr has received a faculty appointment within the Duke University School of Medicine, Department of Surgery, Durham. He will perform open heart and minimally invasive surgeries at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.

Starr, a Hickory native, earned his medical degree at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem. He completed a general surgery internship and residency at Vidant Medical Center, East Carolina University in Greenville. Starr remained in Greenville for fellowship training in cardiothoracic surgery at the East Carolina Heart Institute.