Dr. Barry Kaplan joins FryeCare Orthopedics & Neurosurgery

HICKORY — FryeCare Physicians Network recently welcomed Barry Kaplan, MD, a board-certified neurosurgeon, to his new medical practice at FryeCare Orthopedics & Neurosurgery, located at 1771 Tate Blvd. SE, Suite 101, Hickory. To schedule an appointment, call 828-304-2527. Same-week appointments are available.

Dr. Kaplan specializes in diagnosing and treating brain tumors, spinal fractures and spinal stenosis. He has a special interest in minimally invasive spinal surgery, spine revision surgery and neurological trauma surgery. He performs surgery exclusively at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Kaplan earned his medical degree from the University of Florida in Gainesville. He also completed an internship and residency at the University of Florida. An experienced neurosurgeon and clinical instructor, Kaplan was in private practice in Florida for more than three decades before relocating to the Catawba Valley region and joining the FryeCare Physicians Network. He speaks English and Spanish.

“I am excited to join FryeCare Orthopedics & Neurosurgery,” Kaplan said. “I am committed to ensuring my patients have a clear explanation of their medical problem and access to a range of treatment options.”

FryeCare Physicians Network offers preventive, diagnostic and treatment services. The network includes more than 70 experienced providers in a range of specialties, including cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, family and internal medicine, infectious disease, neurology, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, pulmonology, and vascular surgery. Learn more at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.