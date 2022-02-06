Dr. Ankur Tiwari joins FryeCare Cardiology Associates

HICKORY — FryeCare Physicians Network recently welcomed Ankur Tiwari, MD, a board-certified cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist, to his new medical practice at FryeCare Cardiology Associates – Piedmont.

He is accepting new patients at his office at 2660 Tate Blvd. SE in Hickory. To schedule an appointment, call 828-261-0009. Same-week appointments are available.

Dr. Tiwari specializes in testing and treatments for heart rhythms disorders, including atrial fibrillation (irregular heart rhythm), bradycardia (heartbeat is too slow) and tachycardia (heart beats too fast). He is trained and experienced in complex cardiac procedures and services, including pacemaker and defibrillator implantation and monitoring, cryoablation for atrial fibrillation, ventricular ablation for tachycardia, and intracardiac echocardiography.

Tiwari also offers his patients the FDA-approved Watchman left atrial appendage closure device, which is an alternative to the lifelong use of blood thinners. The minimally invasive procedure effectively reduces the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation (AFIb or AF) not caused by a heart valve problem.