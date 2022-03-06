Donna Austin Team makes International Diamond Society

HICKORY — The Donna Austin Team of Hickory, a team with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors, has earned membership in the company’s International Diamond Society, a level achieved by only the top 23% of all teams worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.

Each team is comprised of independent contractors affiliated with a Coldwell Banker franchised office.

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors is at 127 First Ave. NE, Hickory. It can be reached at 828-322-1005. Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker system for 39 years.