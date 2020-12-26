Dollar General opening on 12th Ave. NW in Hickory

A Dollar General is opening at the location of a former nursing home in Hickory.

The new store is being built at 1125 10th St. Blvd. NW, the former location of Lutheran Home Hickory West, which was demolished in 2017. The property borders 12th Avenue NW.

The developer of the Dollar General store bought the property in November for $375,000, according to county data. A construction permit was issued in December and work is underway, according to Angela Petkovic, a Dollar General spokesperson.

The store will be 8,848 square feet, and the construction is valued at $514,600, according to the building permit.

The new store is slated to open in the spring, but construction could take longer, Petkovic said.

In choosing the location, Dollar General considered the need in the area for a store, according to Petkovic.

“In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs,” she said. “We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.”

The store will employ six to 10 people, Petkovic said.

