Docugraphics names vice president of sales

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Docugraphics, a leading provider of workplace and production print technology solutions for small and medium businesses, announced the promotion of Lance Redler to vice president, sales. Redler will have responsibility for managing sales teams across the company’s South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia operations.

Redler is an accomplished and well-known office technology sales leader. Prior to joining Docugraphics in 2016, he held senior sales management leadership roles for Xerox, Danka, Konica, and Comdoc.

“At this time of accelerated growth and business expansion for Docugraphics, we are fortunate to have such a uniquely qualified and talented sales management leader to support our customers and business,” said Steven Spector, general manager of Docugraphics.

Redler said he is “thrilled to lead our sales team to deliver innovative office technology from industry leaders while supporting our customers with white glove print services.”

Docugraphics was founded in 2002 and is based in Charleston.