DocuGraphics Hickory names account manager

HICKORY — Joshua Clark has joined DocuGraphics Hickory as account manager. His versatile professional experience exceeds 15 successful years of technical consulting and management.Clark earned a bachelor’s in political science from Appalachian State University and served in the U.S. Air Force in computer system operations.

“I am very excited Joshua has joined forces with DocuGraphics to provide our customers more capabilities, more services, and dedicated support through our white glove service program,” said Brian Marshall, agency manager of DocuGraphics Hickory.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, DocuGraphics is a privately owned growth stage workplace technology company catering to businesses, local governments and educational organizations in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. DocuGraphics specializes in managed IT, cyber security, multifunction printers, managed print services and content management and workflow software and production print solutions.