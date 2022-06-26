 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DocuGraphics Hickory names account manager

  • 0
clark

Clark

HICKORY — Joshua Clark has joined DocuGraphics Hickory as account manager. His versatile professional experience exceeds 15 successful years of technical consulting and management.Clark earned a bachelor’s in political science from Appalachian State University and served in the U.S. Air Force in computer system operations.

“I am very excited Joshua has joined forces with DocuGraphics to provide our customers more capabilities, more services, and dedicated support through our white glove service program,” said Brian Marshall, agency manager of DocuGraphics Hickory.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, DocuGraphics is a privately owned growth stage workplace technology company catering to businesses, local governments and educational organizations in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. DocuGraphics specializes in managed IT, cyber security, multifunction printers, managed print services and content management and workflow software and production print solutions.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Abernethy Laurels honored

NEWTON — Abernethy Laurels, a licensed continuing care retirement community in Newton, has been recognized as a 2022 recipient of the Bronze –…

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox: What we know about the virus as the WHO considers if the outbreak is an 'emergency'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert