Doctor earns Hospice Medical Director Certified credential

Sherrill, board-certified family medicine physician with a passion for hospice and palliative care, received her medical degree from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in 2008 and completed her residency at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in 2011. When Sherrill began providing hospice care in 2016, she found her true passion in focusing on the whole patient and their comfort and quality of life by reducing suffering. She began her career with Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in December 2019 and feels she has found her optimal professional place among a team overflowing with kindness.