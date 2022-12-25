DHW honors employee service

HICKORY — Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, recently recognized Rodney Dellinger and Susan Balke for 30 years of service and Melissa Holcomb for five years of service with the company. Each was presented with an engraved acrylic piece and a Visa gift card.

Rodney Dellinger is an audit partner at DHW and is a graduate of Appalachian State University with a B.S. in Business Administration. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. Dellinger serves on the Appalachian State University School of Accounting Professional Advisory Board. Additionally, he serves on the Finance Committee and as a deacon at Startown First Baptist Church. He lives in Maiden with his wife, Donna, and has two adult children.

Susan Balke is a senior tax manager who works primarily with estate and trust clients. She holds a B.A. in Accounting from Lenoir-Rhyne University. Balke is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants, and is a charter member of the SamariTens charitable fellowship group. She lives in Mooresville with her husband, David, and has three adult children.

Melissa Holcomb is a graduate of University of North Carolina at Asheville with a B.A. in Mass Communications. She is a member of Corinth Church and lives in Hickory with her husband, Jason, and their two children, Hallie and Justin.

Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC has served as a strategic advisor to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries since 1990.

Additional information about Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC can be found at www.dhw.cpa or by calling 828-322-2070.