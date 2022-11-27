DHW announces hiring of 2 new staff members

HICKORY — Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, Certified Public Accountants and Strategic Advisors (“DHW”), announced the hiring of Zach Lowman and Kelsie O’Bryant.

Zach Lowman, CPA, has joined DHW as a senior auditor. He is a graduate of Appalachian State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting. Lowman is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. A Valdese native since birth, Lowman is a member of First Baptist Church in Valdese.

Kelsie O’Bryant was hired as a staff accountant. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from East Tennessee State University and is a member of the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants. She enjoys spending time with her daughter, hiking, and church activities. O’Bryant lives in Hudson with her daughter Gracelyn.

DHW has been in business in Hickory for over 30 years. They serve as trusted professional advisors to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries. Additional information on DHW can be found at www.dhw.cpa or by calling 828-322-2070.