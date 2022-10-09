Deputy city manager earns professional designation

HICKORY — Rodney Miller, deputy city manager/CFO of the city of Hickory, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Miller becomes one of 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.

ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world. The organization’s 13,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students, and other local government employees.

To receive the ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.

“I am honored and humbled to be a part of such a prestigious community in the local government management profession,” Miller said. “My experience with Hickory combined with my educational background and studies through ICMA have provided a wonderful learning experience that I hope to continue to bring forward while serving our amazing city and the wonderful people of our region.”

A lifelong resident of Hickory, Miller has a strong background in governmental accounting and finance and is qualified by 27 years of professional local government executive experience. He previously served as the city of Hickory’s assistant finance director for six years before going to work for Catawba County as finance director/chief financial officer (CFO) in 2001. After serving in that position at the county for 14 years, Miller returned to the city of Hickory to serve as assistant city manager and CFO in June 2015. He was appointed deputy city manager for the city of Hickory in 2020. Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from N.C. State University and has been a Certified Local Government Finance Officer in the state of North Carolina since 2006.

Miller served on the board of the North Carolina Government Finance Officers Association (NCGFOA) from 2005-12 and as its president in 2011, earning the designation as Most Outstanding NCGFOA Finance Officer in 2011-12. He also served on the Debt Committee for the Government Finance Officers Association of U.S. and Canada from 2012-18 to facilitate policy changes in Washington, D.C., and assist local and state governments across North America with their debt management needs.

Miller has also made significant contributions to a number of local organizations, serving on the Catawba County United Way Board from 2004-10 and again from 2016-22, as well as St. Stephens Lutheran Church, MS in Hickory on its Endowment Board, Finance/Facility Board, and currently serving as its treasurer.