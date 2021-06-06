Deluxe Printing Group honored in competition

HICKORY — The Printing Industry of the Carolinas (PICA) has announced that Deluxe Printing Group of Hickory is an award winner in the 2020 PICA Awards Competition.

The announcement was made during the 2020 PICA Awards virtual banquet from Charlotte. The PICA Awards competition is celebrating its 55th season and continues to be one of the largest printing contests in the nation.

Deluxe Printing Group won three Best of Category Awards, one Special Judges’ Award and one Award of Excellence. Only one “best of” may be given in each category. One or more Special Judges Award or Award of Excellence may be given in each category, limited to no more than one third of total entries per category.

A panel of out-of-state judges with extensive experience in printing and print production was brought in to examine the work. Each entry was judged on its own merit in a category with similar printed pieces. The judging criteria included: registration, crossovers, clarity and neatness, sharpness of halftones and line drawings, richness and tonal qualities of color, paper and ink selection, ink coverage, difficulty of printing, effective contrast or softness, finishing, bindery, and overall visual impact.