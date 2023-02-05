MORGANTON — Sheri Watts, J.P. Jones and Jane Moody were recently promoted at Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, Certified Public Accountants and Strategic Advisors.

Watts was promoted to principal. Watts is a graduate of North Carolina State University with a B.A. in Accounting and Business Management. She serves as treasurer for C2Life Foundation and Burke County United Way. She is a member of the board of directors for Burke Charitable Properties and is a member Crosslink Church in Rutherford College. Watts lives in Valdese with her husband, Michael, and has two children, Rachel and Nathan.

Jones was promoted to manager. Jones is a graduate of University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a B.A. in Accounting. He is a member of AICPA and NCACPA and attends Sela Church in Hickory. Jones serves on the Treasurer Board for the Chamber of Catawba County and as treasurer for the Hickory Young Professionals. He lives in Hickory with his wife, Sarah, and children, Ada and Behr.

Moody was also promoted to manager. Moody holds a B.B.A. in Accounting from University of Georgia. She is an active member of First Baptist Church of Morganton, where she previously served on finance and personnel committees, and currently serves on the youth ministries’ committee. Moody lives in Morganton with her husband, Rick.

Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC has served as a strategic advisor to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries since 1990. DHW has offices in Hickory and Morganton. Additional information about Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC can be found at www.dhw.cpa or by calling 828-322-2070.