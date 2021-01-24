Dana's Fine Jewelry celebrating 25 years

NEWTON — Dana Ramseur grew up around jewelry. Her grandparents ran Gregory Jewelers in Newton, so she spent many days in their store.
They went out of business when Ramseur was in high school. Ramseur went on to nursing school, but jewelry always called to her. She went into wholesales in Virginia, then manufacturing in Charlotte.
Just over 25 years ago, she learned the downtown Newton building her grandparents ran Gregory’s out of was for sale. It called to her. Ramseur bought the building and opened Dana’s Fine Jewelry on Feb. 6, 1996.
Now, 25 years later, she and her employees are marking the anniversary with a celebration the day of and giveaways all month long, she said.
Over the years Ramseur has grown a client base out of her grandparents’ past customers, people who walk in from the community and through word-of-mouth, she said. In Newton, she’s been able to grow a trustworthy reputation and relationships with her customers have blossomed. People walk in strangers and leave friends, Ramseur said.
“You have a friend in the jewelry business and that's us,” she said.
Dana’s has come to be a place where people feel respected and comfortable, Ramseur said.
“We’re not like the mall or other places, we’re not snobby or snooty like some places can be,” Ramseur said. “We treat people like they should be treated. … A lot of people are scared to come into jewelry stores because they think you have to be a certain way, but my employees are great. They treat my customers like they want to be treated.”
Some of Ramseur’s most treasured memories are when she makes a difference in someone’s life. Proposals are a momentous occasion, and Ramseur gets to be a part of that moment. Two have happened in the store, and she’s been invited to many weddings after selling them the perfect ring, she said.
Ramseur has also helped create family heirlooms she knows will be passed down through generations. Recently, a client brought in her mother’s jewelry — a ring, earrings and other pieces — that Ramseur combined into one ring. The woman was thrilled.
“She was ecstatic,” Ramseur said. “She cried, went outside, came back in, cried. Later she called me, texted me to say thank you. That was a piece she’d wanted to do a long time and it's something she’ll pass to her granddaughter one day.”
As a local business, Ramseur feels she can make an impact on her own community, and is proud of the personal connections she makes through her business. She hopes people continue to shop local and support her and other businesses.
Dana's Fine Jewelry is at 108 North Main Ave. in Newton. Reach it at 828-466-1999.