Dana's Fine Jewelry celebrating 25 years

NEWTON — Dana Ramseur grew up around jewelry. Her grandparents ran Gregory Jewelers in Newton, so she spent many days in their store.

They went out of business when Ramseur was in high school. Ramseur went on to nursing school, but jewelry always called to her. She went into wholesales in Virginia, then manufacturing in Charlotte.

Just over 25 years ago, she learned the downtown Newton building her grandparents ran Gregory’s out of was for sale. It called to her. Ramseur bought the building and opened Dana’s Fine Jewelry on Feb. 6, 1996.

Now, 25 years later, she and her employees are marking the anniversary with a celebration the day of and giveaways all month long, she said.

Over the years Ramseur has grown a client base out of her grandparents’ past customers, people who walk in from the community and through word-of-mouth, she said. In Newton, she’s been able to grow a trustworthy reputation and relationships with her customers have blossomed. People walk in strangers and leave friends, Ramseur said.

“You have a friend in the jewelry business and that's us,” she said.

Dana’s has come to be a place where people feel respected and comfortable, Ramseur said.