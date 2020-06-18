D9 Brewing plans to move operation to former Newton fire station

The former Newton Fire Department building in downtown Newton may be leased by a Lake Norman-based brewery as soon as July.
D9 Brewing Company is lined up to lease the building, which the fire department left in 2015. The brewery plans to move their production operation from Cornelius to Newton, said Megan Miller, who does marketing at the brewery.
The owners and the city of Newton have been in talks for several months, Miller said. Ultimately, the city’s efforts toward downtown beautification and community engagement won the brewery over.
“We’re super excited to be coming to Newton,” she said. “We really look for communities that are passionate about its people and passionate about the communities they create.
"We just noticed how much effort the city is putting into its community.”
The city and D9 Brewing have planned a five-year lease with options to renew twice for two-year increments, according to a public notice from the city.
The lease would start at $12,000 for the first year and increase over the years to reach $17,400 for the fifth year and $21,000 in the ninth year, according to the public notice.
The Newton City Council is scheduled to vote on the lease at the board's July 7 meeting. Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said the city would not release whether the city offered economic incentives to D9 Brewing until after the meeting.
D9 Brewing began in 2014 and is located in Cornelius. The brewery is also working to open a second location in uptown Charlotte, Miller said.
The brewery plans to leave a taproom in Cornelius but take its core brewing operation to Newton as early as July, with production starting in August, Miller said.
The brewery wasn’t specifically searching for a new location when the Newton opportunity arose, but, Miller said, “You’re never really not looking when it comes to expansion.”
The fire station, which has been used as storage by The Green Room Community Theatre for several years, has plenty of space and is nearly move-in-ready for the brewing operation, Miller said.
Once the brewing is underway, a taproom will follow.
The brewery plans to keep the firehouse as intact and historically accurate as possible. There will be photos of the old firehouse and other mementos to show off the building’s history, Miller said.
“It’s going to be an innovative, creative space,” she said. “That’s something we’re excited for.”
The brewery hopes to become a part of the Newton community and include it in the brewing process.
“There’s value in that community,” Miller said. “It’s not just about what we want to bring to Newton but what we can take from Newton and what we can learn when it comes to making our beers. … Our beers reflect our communities.”
Being in a historic building means a lot for a brewery that calls their beers “unquestionably original,” Miller said. The move gives them an original building to match.
