D9 Brewing plans to move operation to former Newton fire station

D9 Brewing began in 2014 and is located in Cornelius. The brewery is also working to open a second location in uptown Charlotte, Miller said.

The brewery plans to leave a taproom in Cornelius but take its core brewing operation to Newton as early as July, with production starting in August, Miller said.

The brewery wasn’t specifically searching for a new location when the Newton opportunity arose, but, Miller said, “You’re never really not looking when it comes to expansion.”

The fire station, which has been used as storage by The Green Room Community Theatre for several years, has plenty of space and is nearly move-in-ready for the brewing operation, Miller said.

Once the brewing is underway, a taproom will follow.

The brewery plans to keep the firehouse as intact and historically accurate as possible. There will be photos of the old firehouse and other mementos to show off the building’s history, Miller said.

“It’s going to be an innovative, creative space,” she said. “That’s something we’re excited for.”

The brewery hopes to become a part of the Newton community and include it in the brewing process.