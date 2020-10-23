CVMC first in U.S. to use wireless fetal monitor

Catawba Valley Medical Center is the first hospital in the country to use a new technology that monitors a baby’s heart rate wirelessly during labor.

The Birthing Center at CVMC got a Phillips wireless fetal monitoring system recently, according to a press release from CVMS. The new system keeps the monitor more securely in place and allows more freedom of movement for birthing mothers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Previous systems used belts around the mother’s stomach to hold the monitor in place to read the baby’s heart rate, the release said. Nurses often had to adjust the monitor and band to get a clear heartbeat. With the wireless, stick-on monitor, the electrodes used to monitor the baby stay in place even when the mother stands up or walks around.

“Labor can be an uncomfortable, difficult process,” said Rachel Pitts, director of the Birthing Center, in the release. “Moms don’t want to be restricted to one position. They want to be able to move around. This new system gives them the ability to labor in the most comfortable way for them individually.”

Nurses helping with labor have more freedom as well. Instead of holding the monitor in place, they are able to let the mother walk around and still monitor the heartbeat.

“This new Phillips fetal monitoring system is a great example of Catawba’s commitment to compassion and innovation. We are the first hospital in the country to use this cutting-edge technology, and we made this investment because it makes our patients more comfortable during delivery,” said Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President Adina Andreu in the release.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.