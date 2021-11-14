CVMC earns 11th ‘A’ grade for patient safety

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Medical Center has received an "A" Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes CVMC’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital as well as meeting the highest safety standards in the United States. This marks the eleventh consecutive ‘A’ grade for safety that CVMC has received since fall 2016.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

Eddie Beard, president and CEO of Catawba Valley Health System, said, “Patient safety is not only the expectation of the people who choose our organization for health care, it is the number one priority for everyone working in our organization. We’re proud to achieve the highest possible grade Leapfrog can offer, which is even more meaningful during this pandemic. This offers assurance to our community that we put the greatest effort possible into keeping our patients safe.”