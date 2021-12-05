CVCC Small Business Center honored

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center was recently recognized with two awards by the North Carolina Community College System Small Business Center Network (SBCN) during its professional development conference in October.
This is the third time that the CVCC Small Business Center has been recognized by the state’s SBCN, which recognizes small business centers and center directors for innovation, service, collaboration, programs, seminars, business success stories, most impact and overcoming challenges. CVCC previously received the Small Business Center Network Center of Excellence Award for Services and Collaboration in 2014 and 2018.
Jeff Neuville, who has led the CVCC Small Business Center since 2012, was named the Small Business Center Director of the Year, which goes to the state director who goes above and beyond in providing significant support, time and service to small businesses in the center’s service area as well as support of the Small Business Center Network mission at the state level.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by our state network as Director of the Year,” Neuville said. “I have so much respect and appreciation for the work that all of our Small Business Center directors do and for the positive economic impact that the 58 Small Business Centers generate throughout North Carolina. I’m proud to be part of the North Carolina Small Business Center network and to serve the start-ups and small businesses in our community.”
Catawba Valley Community College’s Small Business Center also received the Business Success Story — Overcoming Challenges honor with its work with Maiden couple Jorge and Sara Mora.
The Moras, who immigrated to the United States from Costa Rica, recently started two businesses after an eight-year journey that included work in machining and taking classes through CVCC’s Small Business Center.
“Jorge and Sara have been great to work with,” Neuville said. “They participated in our free counseling and workshops and put the information they received into action to start and operate successful businesses.”
For more information on the North Carolina Community College System Small Business Center Network, visit www.ncsbc.net.
To learn more on the Small Business Center at Catawba Valley Community College, visit sbc.cvcc.edu or contact Jeff Neuville at 828-327-7000, ext. 4102 oremail jneuville@cvcc.edu.