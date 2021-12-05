CVCC Small Business Center honored

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center was recently recognized with two awards by the North Carolina Community College System Small Business Center Network (SBCN) during its professional development conference in October.

This is the third time that the CVCC Small Business Center has been recognized by the state’s SBCN, which recognizes small business centers and center directors for innovation, service, collaboration, programs, seminars, business success stories, most impact and overcoming challenges. CVCC previously received the Small Business Center Network Center of Excellence Award for Services and Collaboration in 2014 and 2018.

Jeff Neuville, who has led the CVCC Small Business Center since 2012, was named the Small Business Center Director of the Year, which goes to the state director who goes above and beyond in providing significant support, time and service to small businesses in the center’s service area as well as support of the Small Business Center Network mission at the state level.