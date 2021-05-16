CVCC SkillsUSA students create candy bar labels

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College SkillsUSA program recently put together a special project to honor CVCC’s SkillsUSA advisers and individuals in the community.

This joint project by CVCC SkillsUSA Executive Director Tammy Muller and Advertising and Graphic Design program director Jennifer Cobb and instructor Aaron Tallman originally started as an idea for SkillsUSA Week, but continued throughout the 2021 spring semester.

These candy bars were presented to administrators and people in the community who went to great lengths during the past year through the pandemic to support CVCC’s SkillsUSA program.

Each candy bar wrapper features two quotes — one from CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw that says “CVCC and SkillsUSA create champions” and one from Muller that says “Lives are being changed because of you.”

Second-year CVCC Advertising and Graphic Design student Devyion Smyre created the labels, and Cobb is proud of Smyre’s work.

“Devyion’s attention to detail and creative enthusiasm helped bring this project to fruition,” Cobb said.

Muller says this unique project not only highlighted the talents of CVCC’s students, but also recognized CVCC’s SkillsUSA advisers and sponsors.