CVCC receives Lowe’s donation in form of tools, equipment

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s School of Workforce Development and The Arts has received a $1,000 donation in the form of DEWALT Power Tools and equipment from Lowe’s Store 1557, located on U.S. 70 in Hickory.
The donation comes from the Lowe’s Community Engagement program, which focuses on five elements, including skilled trades education.
“Lowe’s Hardware partnership with CVCC is very special,” said Gary Muller, dean of the School of Workforce Development and The Arts. “Lowe’s is one of our strongest supporters of our SkillsUSA program and all of our technical programs across our campus.”
Catawba Valley Community College student and former Lowe’s employee Robert Abernethy was instrumental in suggesting this donation go to the CVCC’s Workforce Development programs.
“Normally this donation comes in the form of a large project with volunteers from the store, but because of COVID and labor issues, we didn’t have it in the cards to do a big project,” Abernethy said. “The money ended up being spent on a donation that we know will be benefit local causes.”
The donation is especially meaningful to Lowe’s store manager Terry Carr, who was involved in SkillsUSA at CVCC along with his sons.
“I’m honored to work for Lowe’s, which allows us to do this kind of support for the skilled trades and this school,” Carr said. “In my family and my professional life and being a previous student here, it’s been great to be involved with it.”
Tammy Muller, CVCC’s Executive Director of Strategic Business Partnerships and SkillsUSA, is proud to see alumni giving back to the programs that helped shape them.
“I have had the privilege to work closely with Terry Carr, Hickory Lowe’s Hardware store general manager, and his son Jacob, for the last several years because they both served as CVCC SkillsUSA officers and were SkillsUSA state and national champions,” Muller said. “Terry and Jacob serve as models that we hope all of our students would follow.”
For more information on Lowe’s community involvement, visit corporate.lowes.com/our-responsibilities/our-communities.
To learn more about Catawba Valley Community College’s School of Workforce Development and the Arts, contact Dean Gary Muller at gmuller@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000, ext. 4672.