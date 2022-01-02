CVCC receives Lowe’s donation in form of tools, equipment

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s School of Workforce Development and The Arts has received a $1,000 donation in the form of DEWALT Power Tools and equipment from Lowe’s Store 1557, located on U.S. 70 in Hickory.

The donation comes from the Lowe’s Community Engagement program, which focuses on five elements, including skilled trades education.

“Lowe’s Hardware partnership with CVCC is very special,” said Gary Muller, dean of the School of Workforce Development and The Arts. “Lowe’s is one of our strongest supporters of our SkillsUSA program and all of our technical programs across our campus.”

Catawba Valley Community College student and former Lowe’s employee Robert Abernethy was instrumental in suggesting this donation go to the CVCC’s Workforce Development programs.

“Normally this donation comes in the form of a large project with volunteers from the store, but because of COVID and labor issues, we didn’t have it in the cards to do a big project,” Abernethy said. “The money ended up being spent on a donation that we know will be benefit local causes.”