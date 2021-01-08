CVCC Lean Six Sigma classes start on Feb. 1

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College announces three Lean Six Sigma certification programs for the business community starting in February.

CVCC continues both of its Green Belt and Black Belt Six Sigma Certifications for employees to continue their development as Lean Six Sigma professionals.

In addition, CVCC has expanded its program to include a five-week Yellow Belt Six Sigma Certification provided in the evenings for employees to better understand Lean Six Sigma principles.

Classes will take place as follows:

• Six Sigma Yellow Belt (evening classes 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.) from Feb. 8 through March 8. The cost is $700;

• Six Sigma Green Belt (Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon) from Feb. 3 through March 17. The cost is $1,225;

• Six Sigma Black Belt (Mondays from 1 to 5 p.m.) from Feb. 1 to April 12. The cost is $2,800.

All classes are a combination of online learning using The Quality Group as well as classroom instruction at CVCC. Strict screening and social distancing guidelines will apply.