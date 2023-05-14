HICKORY —Catawba Valley Community College kicked off its first Supply Chain Management Academy on April 4.

The academy is a 12-week, 96-hour program that provides the foundation and skills necessary to start or advance a supply chain management career. The program integrates local business tours, guest speakers, case studies and engaging discussion to introduce students to the complex, dynamic world of supply chain management and logistics.

After successful completion of the academy, students will receive a certificate and also credit for the Introduction to Logistics curriculum course (LOG 110).

“We are very excited about the interest in our new program and the strong support we have received from our business community,” said Gary Muller, CVCC Executive Dean for Economic Development and Corporate Education. “We are also very fortunate to have had Patrick Broos serve as program coordinator and lead instructor, and Rusty Beam as our college’s instructor.”

Catawba Valley Medical Center Director of Supply Chain Management Patrick Broos says the launch of this academy will help to impact the local economy through the growth of local employees.

“Our efforts with the Supply Chain Management Academy are to further educate our workforce in the expansive industry of supply chain,” Broos said. “We want to build our employee base from our local community; reinvest in them, and in turn, strengthen our community businesses and make them more competitive to our neighboring (large) markets. Instead of competing with, or trying to pull from these neighboring markets, let’s build our own workforce and make it so the people outside of our region are coming to us, not us going to them.”

Member organizations and companies of CVCC’s Supply Chain Management advisory committee include Catawba Valley Health System, Sarstedt, MDI, The Chamber of Catawba County, the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, Medline, Cintas, HSM, Corning and Cargo Integrated Logistics.

“With support from our local businesses, government, education and chamber, CVCC’s Supply Chain Management Academy will lead the way to a fully engaged, immersed and comprehensive education experience,” Broos said. “We’re bringing the real-world to the classroom, and the classroom to the real-world.”

For more information on the program and the plans for the next class, please contact Gary Muller at gmuller@cvcc.edu.