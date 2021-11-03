CVCC Computer Integrated Machining receives Gene Haas Foundation grant

“We would like to thank the Gene Hass Foundation for their continued support and for the generous grant funding for our Computer Integrated Machining students,” said Steven Rhoads, Computer Integrated Machining director. “CVCC plans to utilize this funding for students' scholarships, SkillsUSA expenses, NIMS credentialing, and tooling kits. Without this support, some students would not be able to participate in the many opportunities that are available to them. We greatly appreciate the Gene Haas Foundation and all of its support to the machining industry, education, and students.”