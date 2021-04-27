CVCC, Catawba Farms partner for beer branding, logo design

“We continued to work well together and really brought this to life,” Shugart said. “Being able to create the brand was an added bonus. We get to be a part of Catawba Farms’ legacy for years to come because of this experience. It’s very exciting to actually get to produce something that is going to be used. They are going to produce these cans, and people are going to drink this beer in this space at Catawba Farms, which we helped do the branding for. It’s very rewarding.”

Catawba Farms is a long-time CVCC partner and supporter. The two entities began collaborating on a unique way to celebrate the area’s entrepreneurial spirit and vast accomplishments of the college’s many graduates and partners.

The project to create brands for Catawba Farms began with the creation of the Red Hawk Red Blend wine in 2019, which also was a student label design contest. The wine project sparked the recent unveiling to create brands for Catawba Farms and its craft beer brewing operation that opened in February 2020.