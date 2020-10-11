CVCC Advertising and Graphic Design students tour Catawba Farms

HICKORY, N.C. — Students in the Catawba Valley Community College’s Graphic Design III class (GRD 241) recently took a trip to Catawba Farms in preparation for a collaborative class project with Catawba Farms Brewery.

CVCC students used the visit to gather more information about Catawba Farms, the brewing process and the five craft beers for which they would be creating visual identities in the form of labels.

Students met with brew master Frank Reinhardt and shared a question-and-answer session with principle partners Twyla Deese, Michael Waltuch and Dennis Baucom. The class was treated with a tour of the brewing facilities along with a visit of the farm property.

"I am thankful that our students have the opportunity for practical design experience while students" said Jennifer Cobb, CVCC Advertising and Graphic Design Director. "Not only does it allow the students to interact with potential clients, but it helps them grow in areas of professionalism, critical thinking and design problem solving."

The CVCC Advertising and Graphic Design students will work in teams to design labels for five craft beers from Catawba Farms and pitch their ideas to the client later this fall.

For more information on CVCC’s Advertising and Graphic Design department, please visit http://www.cvcc.edu/Academic-Resources/Programs/Arts/graphic-design.cfm.