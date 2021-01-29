Crate and Barrel distribution center going up on Hwy. 10

Construction of a Crate and Barrel distribution center on N.C. Highway 10 is expected to be complete by April.

The $38.5 million distribution center is being built on a 69-acre lot next to the Target distribution center. The center will replace Crate and Barrel’s distribution center in Lincolnton, according to a Crate and Barrel spokesperson.

The nationwide home furnishing chain’s project was announced in September and construction began shortly after. Catawba County offered Euromarket Designs out of Illinois, which does business as Crate and Barrel, economic incentives to open the distribution center in Catawba County.

The county agreed to return half of the new property taxes assessed on the center for four years — up to $442,700 total.

In exchange, Crate and Barrel must invest at least $38.5 million into construction and equipment in the building by Dec. 31, 2022. The company is also required to create 150 new jobs at the site by 2022 and keep those for at least three years.

The building is planned to be 736,000 square feet with room to expand by 134,000 square feet, according to information from the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation.

The Keith Corporation is developing and constructing the site and building. Crate and Barrel will lease the building for a minimum of 12 years. They will move in and open the distribution center in the months after the building is completed in April.

