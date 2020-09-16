Crate and Barrel bringing 150 jobs to Catawba County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crate and Barrel plans to open a new warehouse and distribution center in Newton that will bring 150 jobs to Catawba County by 2022.

The new building, which will be 736,000 square feet, will go on 69 acres in front of the Target distribution center on Highway 10, according to a press release from the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation.

The company, Euromarket Designs out of Illinois, which does business as Crate and Barrel, plans to invest $38.5 million on the building in construction costs and equipment, according to the release.

Crate and Barrel is a nationwide home furnishings chain that sells housewares, furniture and home decor.

The new distribution center is planned to create 150 jobs by the end of 2022.

“We’re incredibly excited about this move,” Tim Stover, senior vice president of supply chain for Crate and Barrel, said in the release. “We're always looking for ways to innovate and build for the future. Our Newton facility will streamline order fulfillment for customers and accelerate our sustainability commitments as a company.”