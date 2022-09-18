Craftmaster names new president

TAYLORSVILLE — Craftmaster Furniture has named Alex Reeves president. He held the same position for the past three years at Sam Moore Furniture based in Bedford, Virginia. Reeves will be taking over for the retiring Roy Calcagne who will remain the CEO through the end of the year.

Reeves is an industry veteran of 35 years and has held several executive positions with various upholstery manufacturers. He also spent 11 years with Craftmaster as the senior vice president of sales/merchandising prior to his time at Sam Moore.

Reeves was born and raised in Hickory, went to Hickory High and graduated from Wake Forest. He and his wife Vickie have three adult children and will be relocating back to the Hickory area.

“Alex returns to Craftmaster bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to lead the company into the future. He understands the position Craftmaster holds in the marketplace as a moderate/upper moderate custom order manufacturer known for producing high quality and fashion forward products. His background in sales and merchandising will enable the company to continue to grow,” Calcagne said.

“I am very happy to be back at Craftmaster were I spent many years leading sales and merchandising. I admire the management team and the culture that has been created and I look forward to contributing to the future growth and success of this great company,” Reeves added.

Craftmaster Furniture was founded in 1972 in Taylorsville, and specializes in moderately priced upholstery products made in the United States. Craftmaster offers a broad selection of upholstered products and provides custom order, with over 100 living room styles, 80 accents chairs and over 750 fabrics to choose from. Craftmaster is a subsidiary of Samson Holdings.

Visit its website at www.cmfurniture.com .