Craftmaster Furniture promotes Kevin Mann to COO

TAYLORSVILLE — Craftmaster Furniture has promoted Kevin Mann to chief operating officer of the company effective immediately. Previously Mann was senior vice president of operations, a role in which he had responsibility for purchasing, product development, HR, engineering and supply chain.

In this new role, Mann will continue with his previous duties but now add all manufacturing and customer service to his responsibilities. Craftmaster has five manufacturing facilities in Alexander, Wilkes, and Caldwell counties and more than 700 associates.

Mann has been with the company for 13 years. Prior to joining Craftmaster he worked for Clayton Marcus for 18 years as the vice president of manufacturing and began his career at Bassett Furniture, within the upholstery engineering department. Mann is a graduate of Western Carolina’s Engineering Technology program.

“I am thrilled to be able to promote Kevin to this newly created position within Craftmaster. He has a proven track record of success and has demonstrated the ability to move to the next level. With his vast upholstery experience he will make a positive impact to the manufacturing side of our company,” said Roy Calcagne, president/CEO of Craftmaster.