Craftmaster Furniture celebrates 50 years in business

TAYLORSVILLE — Craftmaster Furniture is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The company began production in the summer of 1972 in a small mill building in downtown Taylorsville by Steve Lackey and Jack Stokes. The company began with a handful of friends and family that had worked in upholstery manufacturing locally. The ownership also included a few salesmen based in the Southeast that would take the products on the road and sell to small furniture retailers in the surrounding states.

Over the years the company had grown to employ more than 400 associates and become well known for high-quality, stylish, well-priced upholstered furniture. In 2006, Samson Holdings purchased the company to add to its stable of brands that included Legacy Classic and Universal Furniture.

The plan for Samson was to enter the upholstered furniture market in a big way and expand their footprint in the home furnishings segment.