Craftmaster expanding into Lenoir

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TAYLORSVILLE — Craftmaster Furniture is growing its production with an expansion into Caldwell County.

The Taylorsville-based upholstered furniture manufacturer is expanding its manufacturing by 20 percent with a new plant in Lenoir, according to a press release from Craftmaster. The new plant will be in the former Broyhill Complex previously owned by Heritage Home Group and produced Broyhill, Henredon, Thomasville and Drexel furniture.

Craftmaster’s parent company Samson Holdings bought the building in 2018 after Heritage Home Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Since, the buildings have been used as warehouses for sister companies of Craftermaster including Baker Furniture, Legacy Classic Furniture and Grand Manor.

Now, Craftmaster will use 100,000 square feet of the 400,000-square-foot building to start, the release said.

“I am very excited to be able to announce this news of our expansion. We have been fortunate to have had significant sales growth over the past few years and have the need to expand our current manufacturing capacity," Roy Calcagne, president/CEO of Craftmaster, said in the release.

Craftmaster will continue to expand production there over the next decade, the release said.