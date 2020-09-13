Craftmaster expanding into Lenoir

TAYLORSVILLE — Craftmaster Furniture is growing its production with an expansion into Caldwell County.
The Taylorsville-based upholstered furniture manufacturer is expanding its manufacturing by 20 percent with a new plant in Lenoir, according to a press release from Craftmaster. The new plant will be in the former Broyhill Complex previously owned by Heritage Home Group and produced Broyhill, Henredon, Thomasville and Drexel furniture.
Craftmaster’s parent company Samson Holdings bought the building in 2018 after Heritage Home Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Since, the buildings have been used as warehouses for sister companies of Craftermaster including Baker Furniture, Legacy Classic Furniture and Grand Manor.
Now, Craftmaster will use 100,000 square feet of the 400,000-square-foot building to start, the release said.
“I am very excited to be able to announce this news of our expansion. We have been fortunate to have had significant sales growth over the past few years and have the need to expand our current manufacturing capacity," Roy Calcagne, president/CEO of Craftmaster, said in the release.
Craftmaster will continue to expand production there over the next decade, the release said.
To start, Craftmaster will hire 50 people for the new production facility and plans to have 100 positions by the end of 2021, Calcagne said in the release.
“Lenoir, N.C. has a long and storied history of producing fine furniture for more than 125 years,” he said. “It is a wonderful community with a highly skilled workforce of furniture craftsmen. Unfortunately, there have been many layoffs over the recent years with the demise of the Heritage Home Group and others. We are very happy to be able to offer over 50 new jobs.”
The new manufacturing plant opened this week.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.