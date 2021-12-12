County names employee of year

NEWTON — Christina "Chrissy" Triplett, Foster Care Program Manager for Catawba County Social Services, has been selected by her peers as the county’s 2021 Employee of the Year. Triplett has worked for Catawba County for 21 years and oversees Social Services’ Foster Care division.

As stated by her colleagues in their nomination of Triplett for the recognition, “Chrissy is the type of person that will attempt to move mountains to ensure that staff and clients have what they need in order to be successful. Her understanding of trauma and desire to heal families and bring them back together safely is what this unit needs in a great leader, and she exemplifies that. She has changed our thinking, our way of doing things, and has helped staff help families get the services they need to be able to reunify with their children.

“When she is with the families, she is their greatest cheerleader and will encourage them to continue working on their goals, but is transparent and honest with them even if things are not going well. She is educating a new generation of social workers through her clinical supervision and being a role model of empathy, compassion and advocacy.”