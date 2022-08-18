Counseling Group welcomes therapists

HICKORY — The Counseling Group welcomes Megan Martinez (MA, LCMHCA, NCC) and Cameron Scroggs (MA, LCMHCA) to their group of therapists.

Martinez received her Master of Arts degree in Counseling with an emphasis on school counseling. She works with children, adolescents and adults and specializes in depression, anxiety, trauma and abuse, grief, autism, social skills training and more. Martinez uses play therapy and expressive art techniques to enhance her sessions

She sees clients in the Hickory and Morganton offices.

Scroggs graduated from Appalachian State University in 2019 and earned her master's degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Lenoir-Rhyne University in 2022. She has experience counseling adults and uses a trauma-informed, multicultural approach to assist clients in their journey toward wellness. She is an integrative counselor who uses cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness, and acceptance and commitment therapy to enhance counseling sessions. Scroggs specializes in adults who are struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship concerns and life transitions. She sees clients in the Hickory and Lenoir offices.

The Counseling Group has offices in Hickory, Lenoir and Morganton and the office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. Call 828-322-9130 for more information.