Cosmetologist celebrates 40 years at community

NEWTON — Cosmetologist at Abernethy Laurels, Donna Scott, has spent the last 40 years providing hair care services for older adults at Abernethy Laurels, a continuing care retirement community.

A graduate of Southeastern Beauty College, Scott started as a hair stylist in 1981 at what was then known as Abernethy Center. The small salon at the time served residents living in the skilled nursing part of the community. Now Scott oversees cosmetology needs in three salons on the Abernethy Laurels campus where she and other stylists serve hundreds of residents. Throughout forty years, Scott has witnessed much change.

Scott said, “Many changes have taken place in my forty years working at Abernethy Laurels. When I first started, we were a small nursing home. Today we offer an array of cosmetology services in multiple salons on the newly expanded campus.”

“Donna continues to set an example of hard work and dedication to our organization. Her experience and talents are invaluable and we appreciate her years of service,” said executive director Amber McIntosh.

Located in Newton, Abernethy Laurels is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community. The community provides residential living, home care, rehabilitation and skilled nursing. For more information about the community visit abernethylaurels.org.