Conover shop welcomes barber apprentice

CONOVER — Don Beal, licensed barber, stylist, and owner of The Hair Connections in Conover, announced the addition of Chad Lail as a barber apprentice.

“I am thrilled to have Chad join me,” Beal said. “I have been in barbering for 51 years, and the day he came into my barbershop was one of my happiest days. Chad is a fine young man with high principles and a strong work ethic. He comes from a wonderful family. I have known his father-in-law (Randy Eckard) for many years. I look forward to working with Chad; he is a great addition.”

In North Carolina, one must serve as an apprentice under the direct supervision of a licensed barber for one full year.

Lail grew up in Caldwell County and lives in Claremont with his wife, Kristina (Eckard), and they have two children, Gavin and Jaxton. Chad and his older son, Gavin, studied barbering through the Plush Kutz Barber College — Catawba Valley Community College partnership. Lail previously worked for Hickory Steel and was a stay-at-home dad for his younger son, Jaxton.