Conover attorney named Rising Star in publication

CONOVER — Susan Williams Matthews, a Conover attorney and Hickory native, has been selected to the 2022 North Carolina “Rising Stars” list published by Super Lawyers. This is the seventh consecutive year Matthews has received this award. Each year, no more than 2.5% of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

The selection process is a patented, multiphase process that includes nominations and evaluations by other lawyers as well as independent research by the Super Lawyers research department. “Rising Star” candidates must be 40 or younger, or have practiced less than 10 years. Candidates are evaluated based on 12 indicators of professional achievement and peer recognition.

Matthews is a third-generation Catawba County attorney. Matthews established Susan Williams Matthews, PLLC in 2016 and currently practices as Of Counsel with David L. Isenhower, Attorney and Counsellor at Law, PLLC in Conover. Matthews received Hickory Young Professional’s Top 10 Under 40 Award in November 2018.

Matthews focuses her practice in the areas of estate planning and administration, municipal/governmental law, business/corporate law and land use and zoning.