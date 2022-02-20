Conover attorney named Rising Star in publication

CONOVER — Susan Williams Matthews, a Conover attorney and Hickory native, has been selected to the 2022 North Carolina “Rising Stars” list published by Super Lawyers. This is the seventh consecutive year Matthews has received this award. Each year, no more than 2.5% of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.
The selection process is a patented, multiphase process that includes nominations and evaluations by other lawyers as well as independent research by the Super Lawyers research department. “Rising Star” candidates must be 40 or younger, or have practiced less than 10 years. Candidates are evaluated based on 12 indicators of professional achievement and peer recognition.
Matthews is a third-generation Catawba County attorney. Matthews established Susan Williams Matthews, PLLC in 2016 and currently practices as Of Counsel with David L. Isenhower, Attorney and Counsellor at Law, PLLC in Conover. Matthews received Hickory Young Professional’s Top 10 Under 40 Award in November 2018.
Matthews focuses her practice in the areas of estate planning and administration, municipal/governmental law, business/corporate law and land use and zoning.
Matthews currently serves as City Attorney for the City of Conover and Town Attorney for the Town of Catawba.
Matthews currently serves on the board of directors for the Catawba County United Way. She is a past president of the Catawba County Bar Association and a former member of the board of directors for the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce, United Arts Council of Catawba County and UNC Law Alumni Association. She is a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover, a graduate of Leadership Catawba, and a member of the North Carolina Bar Association.
Matthews graduated with honors from the University of North Carolina School of Law in 2008 and earned her B.A. from Furman University, magna cum laude, in 2005.
Matthews lives in Hickory with her husband, Andrew, a Conover native and third-generation, construction engineer working with his family business, Matthews Construction. They have three children.
For more information about Super Lawyers and the selection process, visit SuperLawyers.com.