Company receives final incentives

LENOIR — Caldwell County recently closed a successful expansion project with the presentation of final incentives to Fairfield Chair executives.

Commissioners Donnie Potter and Jeff Branch presented the North Carolina Building Reuse renovation reimbursement funds and the Caldwell County Local Jobs Incentive at the Fairfield Chair Board of Directors meeting on Feb. 24.

Accepting the checks were CEO Dixon Mitchell, Chairman John Beall, and CFO Craig Keenan.

Keenan thanked the county for its support of industry, particularly in trying economic times. “We value our partnership with the county and the EDC. The availability of these funds and the assistance that has come with it are very much appreciated.”

The company received $165,900 for plant renovation reimbursements and the creation of 20 new full-time jobs.

Fairfield Chair Co. is a major U.S. manufacturer of upholstered seating for home, office, hospitality, and health care. The company was established in Lenoir in 1921 and concluded its 100th year in 2021.