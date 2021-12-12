Company conducts holiday food drive

CONOVER — Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams, announced its success in a holiday food drive for a local food pantry.

Armacell-Conover hosted a companywide food drive competition in partnership with the South Caldwell Christian Ministries. The winning team that donated the most food or serving supplies by weight would win a group pizza party. The food drive began the week of Oct. 28 and continued through Nov. 17.

Team 3, “The Traveling Turkeys,” led by team captain and customer service representative Ashley Simmons, won by weight, coming in at 1,642 pounds of food and drinks. The grand total for all company food donations surpassed all initial expectations with a whopping 4,679 pounds.

The South Caldwell Christian Ministries expressed their gratitude and astonishment on the morning they picked up the goods, Nov. 22, just in time for Thanksgiving food dispersals. Organizers commented that Armacell-Conover’s donation was the largest they have picked up in a single visit.