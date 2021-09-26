Company celebrates 100 years

LENOIR — The city of Lenoir City Council recognized and congratulated Fairfield Chair Company on its 100-year anniversary recently.

Mayor Joe Gibbons read and presented a resolution to John Beall, chairman of the Fairfield Chair Company board of directors, and board member Stewart Beall during the Sept. 21 Lenoir City Council meeting. The resolution thanks the company for its many contributions to Lenoir and congratulates the Beall family on the 100-year anniversary of the company.

Gibbons also gave the Bealls a framed city of Lenoir City flag.

“I want to thank you on behalf of Stewart and myself,” John Beall said. “Our success has been our ability to recognize talent and to hire employees, thousands of them over the 100 years, and treat them well. We’re grateful to the city for the infrastructure they provide, and the fine fire department that is really important and holds down our insurance rates. We get a lot of support from the city of Lenoir and we’re very appreciative.”

Fairfield Chair Company was incorporated in Lenoir in 1921 and all the company’s manufacturing, warehousing and trucking facilities are still located in the city and Caldwell County. In 1970, Fairfield Chair built the iconic civic center building on U.S. 321 to serve as the company showroom. Today, the company operates more than 500,000 square feet of production, warehousing and display space, and Fairfield Chair is the ninth-largest employer in Caldwell County.