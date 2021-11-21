Company announces name change, plans to expand

HICKORY — Laura Bowman-Messick, owner and managing broker at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate, announced a company name change to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Landmark Properties effective immediately.

The brokerage has a storied history in North Carolina, having thrived there since its founding in 1976. The company joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global brokerage franchise network in 2014. Bowman-Messick, who acquired the franchise in August 2020, believes this is the next step in growing the company. “The name change allows us to better serve our clients and sales associates,” said Bowman-Messick, “and will expand our service in the Hickory and Charlotte metro areas.”

Bowman-Messick described the company’s focus, “Landmark Properties is known for making the experience of buying and selling real estate less stressful by keeping our clients well informed and educated in advance. We bring more knowledge and local expertise to the home buying process and provide stellar marketing and expert negotiation when it comes to selling.”