Companies race tricycles to support charitable effort

HICKORY — A hundred or so Century Furniture associates along with sister brands Hancock & Moore, Hickory Chair and Highland House recently gathered in Century’s shipping facility alongside a makeshift track to watch the final heat of the annual trike races.
The purpose of this tricycle race is to support the Hickory Fire Department’s Bikes for Tykes program, which will provide bikes and tricycles to more than 600 local children in need this year. Century Furniture has embraced this cause, raising enough funds annually to purchase roughly 50 tricycles.
This year, Hickory Fire Department Deputy Chief Brian Murray addressed the Century associates on site directly, thanking them for their time and money to support the program. He is retiring at the end of the year, but vowed to ensure this program continued in the community.
“The Hickory Fire Department cannot thank the management and employees of Century Furniture enough for their efforts every year to provide us with the tricycles for our program. It is a partnership that we hope continues to fulfill the hearts of children in our community,” Murray said.
The Century Trike Race was started in 2013 by Century Safety Manager Mike Webb. He had reached out to the Hickory Fire Department and asked what they needed, and the answer was trikes for the Bikes for Tykes program. Webb came up with the idea that each department that purchases a trike could sponsor a racer who would then race in the plant trike races. It is designed as a fun way to engage associates and bring to life the community need. He then challenged the Century corporate headquarters to a friendly race to see who emerged victorious.
Today, eight years later, with more than 250 donated tricycles, and branching out to include all the brands under the Rock House Farm Family of Brands umbrella, this is a tradition that has staying power. Now the factories competes against one another to produce one winner from each company, with this year’s finals featuring an individual from Century Furniture and one from Hickory Chair.
“It’s a pleasure to work with such a great team that gives back to the community,” Webb said. “So many of our associates are willing to go the extra mile to ensure the needs of the less fortunate are met. Giving back is a huge part of our culture and one that we’re proud of.”
The tricycles are given out in December through the Catawba County Christmas Bureau to local children in need at the American Legion Fairgrounds.
Century Furniture, LLC, based in Hickory, is a third-generation family owned and operated company.