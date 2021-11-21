Companies race tricycles to support charitable effort

HICKORY — A hundred or so Century Furniture associates along with sister brands Hancock & Moore, Hickory Chair and Highland House recently gathered in Century’s shipping facility alongside a makeshift track to watch the final heat of the annual trike races.

The purpose of this tricycle race is to support the Hickory Fire Department’s Bikes for Tykes program, which will provide bikes and tricycles to more than 600 local children in need this year. Century Furniture has embraced this cause, raising enough funds annually to purchase roughly 50 tricycles.

This year, Hickory Fire Department Deputy Chief Brian Murray addressed the Century associates on site directly, thanking them for their time and money to support the program. He is retiring at the end of the year, but vowed to ensure this program continued in the community.

“The Hickory Fire Department cannot thank the management and employees of Century Furniture enough for their efforts every year to provide us with the tricycles for our program. It is a partnership that we hope continues to fulfill the hearts of children in our community,” Murray said.