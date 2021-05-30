Commissioners approve land sale to Paragon Films

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander Industrial Park will be expanding as the Alexander County Board of Commissioners approved the sale of approximately 25 acres of county-owned land to Paragon Films for $600,000.

David Icenhour, executive director of the Alexander County Economic Development Corp., presented information about Paragon’s offer on the property, which is on White Plains Road near N.C. Highway 90 East.

Icenhour said the 25.613-acre property was listed for sale at a minimum price of $500,000. Officials with Paragon Films announced their interest in the property and offered $600,000 for the property. The acquisition will allow Paragon to expand production and warehouse space.

Brandon Kale, plant manager for Paragon’s Alexander County facility, said that Paragon opened its first plant there in 2005. He said the company has expanded the current facility two times, and the company continues to grow. The current building footprint is approximately 155,000 square feet.

“Our current facility is a balance of finished goods and manufacturing space with another expansion underway at the existing building,” Kale said. “We plan to relocate our warehousing. This will double our current blueprint with double the employees and double the production.

“Paragon Films has been very pleased with the partnership in Alexander County,” Kale said. “We have really good people who work here for us.”