Comfort First relocates

CONNELLY SPRINGS — Comfort First Heating & Air Inc. of the Mountain View community is now ready to serve customers from its new location at 8905 N.C. 18 South, Connelly Springs.

The office staff can be reached at 828-294-2326 or 828-522-1130.

Owner Tommy Cansler, his staff and service team will still be providing the same service to their customers in Catawba County and all surrounding counties (Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Cleveland, Iredell and Lincoln).

Comfort First has been in business for more than 20 years serving customers in the Unifour area with heating and cooling services, along with sales and installation of new HVAC equipment.